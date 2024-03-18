Allocation of macro-financial assistance by US Congress to Ukraine is critically important – Zelenskyy at meeting with Graham

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

"The head of state emphasized that the regular visit of Senator Graham demonstrated the unwavering powerful support of the United States for our country in the fight against Russian aggression," the press service of the presidential office has said.

"Our fight for independence and territorial integrity continues. The sustained support of Ukraine by international partners, especially the United States, is now more important than ever for the implementation of plans to de-occupy our territories and protect our people. We count on preserving and strengthening such support," it quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

"We see a strong determination of the U.S. Congress to step up support for Ukraine and we are grateful for it. It is critically important for us that the Congress soon completes all the necessary procedures and makes a final decision on the allocation of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine that will strengthen the Ukrainian economy and our Armed Forces," the president said.

Zelenskyy briefed the U.S. Senator on the situation on the frontline and the priority needs of the Armed Forces. The President emphasized the critical importance of further provision of military and technical assistance by partners, including air defense systems and missiles.

Special attention was paid to the topic of Euro-Atlantic integration of our country.

"Ukraine counts on further support from the United States for our Euro-Atlantic aspirations. This is also important for strengthening the entire transatlantic security," the head of state said.

"The parties exchanged views on further increasing the sanctions pressure on the aggressor state and the important role of the Congress in this regard. In particular, the importance of the Congress finalizing the legal framework for the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's urgent needs was emphasized," the press service said.