Facts

18:34 18.03.2024

Allocation of macro-financial assistance by US Congress to Ukraine is critically important – Zelenskyy at meeting with Graham

2 min read

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

"The head of state emphasized that the regular visit of Senator Graham demonstrated the unwavering powerful support of the United States for our country in the fight against Russian aggression," the press service of the presidential office has said.

"Our fight for independence and territorial integrity continues. The sustained support of Ukraine by international partners, especially the United States, is now more important than ever for the implementation of plans to de-occupy our territories and protect our people. We count on preserving and strengthening such support," it quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

"We see a strong determination of the U.S. Congress to step up support for Ukraine and we are grateful for it. It is critically important for us that the Congress soon completes all the necessary procedures and makes a final decision on the allocation of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine that will strengthen the Ukrainian economy and our Armed Forces," the president said.

Zelenskyy briefed the U.S. Senator on the situation on the frontline and the priority needs of the Armed Forces. The President emphasized the critical importance of further provision of military and technical assistance by partners, including air defense systems and missiles.

Special attention was paid to the topic of Euro-Atlantic integration of our country.

"Ukraine counts on further support from the United States for our Euro-Atlantic aspirations. This is also important for strengthening the entire transatlantic security," the head of state said.

"The parties exchanged views on further increasing the sanctions pressure on the aggressor state and the important role of the Congress in this regard. In particular, the importance of the Congress finalizing the legal framework for the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's urgent needs was emphasized," the press service said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #graham

MORE ABOUT

20:00 18.03.2024
US Senator Graham: Putin isn’t legitimate president, I urge Biden administration to support inclusion of Russia into list of countries sponsoring terrorism

US Senator Graham: Putin isn’t legitimate president, I urge Biden administration to support inclusion of Russia into list of countries sponsoring terrorism

17:39 18.03.2024
Zelenskyy meets with US Senator Graham in Kyiv – US Embassy

Zelenskyy meets with US Senator Graham in Kyiv – US Embassy

13:38 18.03.2024
Zelenskyy invites newly elected President of Indonesia to join Peace Summit

Zelenskyy invites newly elected President of Indonesia to join Peace Summit

11:29 16.03.2024
Zelenskyy on anniversary of Mariupol Drama Theater airstrike: World must remember everything Russia did against Ukraine

Zelenskyy on anniversary of Mariupol Drama Theater airstrike: World must remember everything Russia did against Ukraine

10:40 15.03.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

18:29 14.03.2024
Zelenskyy, in his talk with Scholz, tells of AFU’s needs in armored vehicles, artillery and air defense

Zelenskyy, in his talk with Scholz, tells of AFU’s needs in armored vehicles, artillery and air defense

09:28 13.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Long-range action of Ukrainian drones is real step closer to safety for everyone

Zelenskyy: Long-range action of Ukrainian drones is real step closer to safety for everyone

09:46 12.03.2024
Zelenskyy: We need to bring down Putin's sick fantasy that he has time to continue war

Zelenskyy: We need to bring down Putin's sick fantasy that he has time to continue war

16:16 11.03.2024
Zelenskyy expects to build three defense lines with length of 2,000 km

Zelenskyy expects to build three defense lines with length of 2,000 km

10:54 11.03.2024
Zelenskyy, Macron discuss planned meeting in Kyiv

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss planned meeting in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy thanks EU for creating new fund to help Ukraine

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

Meeting of Council of EU FMs makes final decision on allocation of additional EUR 5 bln for military support to Ukraine

Cabinet approves Ukraine Facility plan

Russian troops carry out 14 missile, 75 air strikes per day, attack Ukraine with 27 suicide drones, 17 of them eliminated

LATEST

AFU General Staff: Russian Army carries out five missile, 55 air strikes over day

Zelenskyy thanks EU for creating new fund to help Ukraine

AFU General Staff: Aviation of Defense Forces inflicts nine strikes on enemy over day, rocket launchers hit one air defense system

National Association for Humanitarian Demining set up in Ukraine

Prosecutor General: More than 800 attempts of cyber attacks by Russia on state institutions, services recorded

Illia Yevlash appointed spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

Ukraine sets up National Association for Humanitarian Demining

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

Austria capable of heading intl coalition for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine – Stefanchuk

Defense Ministry prevents supply of 264 tonnes of poor-quality food to AFU in Feb

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD