16:55 14.06.2025

Yuzhanina on search of her son's apartment: I don't plan to resign

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy Nina Yuzhanina commented on the searches of her son's apartment, stating that she does not plan to resign.

"A little time has passed, and now there is even more awareness of yesterday's events. Three boys, my grandchildren, were born in Kyiv. The boys, who experienced blackouts, sirens, and missiles with us all the days of the war, knew what Shaheds and missiles were, slept and often sleep in the parking lot. We did not take the three boys to Israel, Britain, or anywhere else," she noted, the press service of the European Solidarity party reported.

"Those who made the decision to go to the children's apartment with weapons must have taken all their own children out a long time ago, they definitely did not have and do not have the slightest understanding of how difficult it is for a young family now, because there are three of them and they are small, they cannot even go down to the parking lot on their own at night," the MP emphasized.

She noted that she did not submit a mandate at the beginning of the full-scale invasion to leave the country, and does not plan to do so now.

"Who will defend the country in the future? Who else but my three boys? Especially since the middle one, who turned six yesterday, dreams of being a soldier and is already being trained. By the way, the young parents did not receive any assistance for all three children (no payments either at birth or monthly for three years). I told them that you would cope. Finally, I did not resign then, and I won't do this now," Yuzhanina declared.

Earlier it was reported that representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation visited the apartment of Yuzhanina's son and conducted a search in the presence of minor children. The European Solidarity party called the searches a "systematic sweep of the political field" and an "intimidation campaign".

