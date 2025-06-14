Bodies of another 1,200 dead returned to Ukraine as a result of repatriation measures – coordination HQ

Photo: https://t.me/Koord_shtab/

On Saturday, within the framework of the agreements in Istanbul, another stage of repatriation measures took place - Ukraine received another 1,200 bodies, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens, in particular military personnel, reports the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

In the near future, law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Interior Ministry, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies, the headquarters said on Telegram.

Repatriation measures were successfully carried out as a result of the joint work of the employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Interior Ministry of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the security and defense sector of Ukraine.

We express our gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.