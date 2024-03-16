Facts

16:12 16.03.2024

SBU drones effectively attack three oil refineries in Russia's Samara region – source

1 min read
Attack drones of the Security Service of Ukraine struck three more Rosneft oil refineries in the Samara region, informed sources told Interfax-Ukraine.

It is about the Novokuibyshevsk, Kuibyshev and Syzran oil refineries, which, in total, process around 25 million tonnes of oil per year, or almost 10% of all oil refining in the Russian Federation.

The sources also confirmed that a night attack on Russian refineries was successful.

"The SBU continues to implement a strategy to undermine the economic potential of the Russian Federation, which allows it to wage war in Ukraine. The cotton season at Russian refineries is in full swing. Each such defeat reduces the flow of petrodollars that feeds the military economy of the Russian Federation," the source said.

Tags: #sbu #drones

