Greece joins Ukraine demining coalition headed by Lithuania

Greece has joined the coalition for demining Ukraine headed by Lithuania. This became knonw after a meeting between Greek Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias and Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anušauskas in Vilnius on March 15, according to a statement on the website of the Greek Defense Ministry.

"We are pleased to have recently joined the Demining Capability Coalition under your leadership and signed the Agreement in your presence in Brussels," Dendias said addressing the Lithuanian counterpart.

Dendias reiterated that Greece regards the invasion of Ukraine "as a flagrant violation of its national sovereignty and international law."