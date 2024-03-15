Facts

21:29 15.03.2024

France, Germany, Poland are united, determined to never let Russia win – Macron

1 min read
France, Germany, Poland are united, determined to never let Russia win – Macron

France, Germany and Poland are "united, full of determination" on the issue of the war in Ukraine and "intend never to allow Russia to win," French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"... the three of us are united, full of determination, equally clear about the situation in Ukraine and determined to never allow Russia to win and to support the Ukrainian people to the end – this is strength for us, our peoples, our security and our Europe," Macron said in Friday in Berlin at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Macron said "we will continue to support Ukraine and its people as long as necessary" and emphasized that "we will never take the initiative in any escalation."

The French leader again said in Ukraine, "the security of Europeans and our own" is at stake.

