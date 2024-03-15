Facts

11:36 15.03.2024

Macron: If we stop helping Ukraine, Ukraine will have no chance to win

2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron warns that "if we stop helping Ukraine, Ukraine will have no chance of winning."

"Ukraine needs help today and even more so tomorrow. To finally convince you, I want to say, perhaps much more definitely: if we stop helping Ukraine, Ukraine will have no chance of winning. Ukraine has no chance to stop Russia, because 90% of the weapons and ammunition used by Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict came from Europeans, Americans, British and others," Macron said in a video posted on the social network X after an interview with French TV channels earlier in the evening.

Macron noted that helping Ukraine "means, first of all, helping a country which borders are under attack, a European country which sovereignty is being questioned and which security is under threat."

He also stressed that helping Ukraine means taking care of our own security. Macron pointed out that Russia had become a country that wants to expand, and he is sure that it will not stop there.

"And therefore, if we leave Ukraine, if we allow Ukraine to lose this war, then Russia will undoubtedly threaten Moldova, Romania and Poland, and there can be no European security. And helping Ukraine is our duty, because it also means helping the security of all our neighbors today and in the near future," the French leader said.

In addition, in his opinion, assistance to Ukraine also meets the interests of France, because "Ukraine has many resources, many elements that we need for our economy.

"For all these reasons, the assistance we provide to Ukraine is justified," he explained.

