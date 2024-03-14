Rosatom directly involved in armed aggression against Ukraine, should be subject to sanctions - Minister of Energy in U.S. Congress

The Rosatom State Concern is directly involved in armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and international sanctions should be imposed on it, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko said in a statement.

"Rosatom was directly involved in the planning, preparation and financing of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine," noted Haluschenko's statement, heard at a meeting of the U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee on Europe, where on March 12 a hearing was held on the possibility of imposing sanctions against Rosatom and ending the global dependence of the world's nuclear energy on Russia.

The statement, in particular, emphasizes that Rosatom employees also took a direct part in the seizure of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhia nuclear power plants.

"During the hearings, congressmen reviewed evidence of Rosatom's actions aimed at manipulating its dominant position due to the dependence of other countries on Russian nuclear technologies. Congressmen were also provided with information about the company's abuse of its influence, including to evade U.S. sanctions and support a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine," the Ministry of Energy's release on its website on Thursday explained the essence of the statement during the hearing.

Congressmen agreed that the United States, allies and partners must develop a dedicated strategy to provide business certainty, expand and diversify civil nuclear supply chains, and counter the disruptive actions of Russia, Iran and other hostile states, the release said.