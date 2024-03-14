Facts

15:37 14.03.2024

Rosatom directly involved in armed aggression against Ukraine, should be subject to sanctions - Minister of Energy in U.S. Congress

2 min read
Rosatom directly involved in armed aggression against Ukraine, should be subject to sanctions - Minister of Energy in U.S. Congress

The Rosatom State Concern is directly involved in armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and international sanctions should be imposed on it, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko said in a statement.

"Rosatom was directly involved in the planning, preparation and financing of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine," noted Haluschenko's statement, heard at a meeting of the U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee on Europe, where on March 12 a hearing was held on the possibility of imposing sanctions against Rosatom and ending the global dependence of the world's nuclear energy on Russia.

The statement, in particular, emphasizes that Rosatom employees also took a direct part in the seizure of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhia nuclear power plants.

"During the hearings, congressmen reviewed evidence of Rosatom's actions aimed at manipulating its dominant position due to the dependence of other countries on Russian nuclear technologies. Congressmen were also provided with information about the company's abuse of its influence, including to evade U.S. sanctions and support a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine," the Ministry of Energy's release on its website on Thursday explained the essence of the statement during the hearing.

Congressmen agreed that the United States, allies and partners must develop a dedicated strategy to provide business certainty, expand and diversify civil nuclear supply chains, and counter the disruptive actions of Russia, Iran and other hostile states, the release said.

Tags: #sanctions #rosatom

MORE ABOUT

20:27 01.03.2024
Switzerland backs EU's 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Switzerland backs EU's 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions

14:49 27.02.2024
Shmyhal insists on need to impose sanctions against Rosatom, disconnect all Russian, Belarusian banks from SWIFT

Shmyhal insists on need to impose sanctions against Rosatom, disconnect all Russian, Belarusian banks from SWIFT

20:46 26.02.2024
U.S. imposes sanctions against Gazprombank IT company, developer of banking sector apps

U.S. imposes sanctions against Gazprombank IT company, developer of banking sector apps

12:55 26.02.2024
If sanctions imposed, we must clearly know contracts aren't signed behind our backs – Zelenskyy

If sanctions imposed, we must clearly know contracts aren't signed behind our backs – Zelenskyy

20:59 23.02.2024
USA imposes sanctions on Russia's National Payment Card System, several banks

USA imposes sanctions on Russia's National Payment Card System, several banks

18:34 23.02.2024
Canada announces additional sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Canada announces additional sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

12:24 23.02.2024
EU approves 13th package of sanctions against Russia

EU approves 13th package of sanctions against Russia

11:51 21.02.2024
EU Ambassadors agree on 13th package of Russia-related sanctions

EU Ambassadors agree on 13th package of Russia-related sanctions

20:45 12.02.2024
UK expands, specifies motives for sanctions against Russian businessman Potanin

UK expands, specifies motives for sanctions against Russian businessman Potanin

20:37 08.02.2024
NACP includes American refractory manufacturer Allied Mineral Product in list of war sponsors

NACP includes American refractory manufacturer Allied Mineral Product in list of war sponsors

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

Zelenskyy, in his talk with Scholz, tells of AFU’s needs in armored vehicles, artillery and air defense

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Death toll of Vinnytsia drone night attack grows to two – region’s head

Ukrainian aviation strikes four places of invaders’ concentration during day

Zelenskyy approves ARMA emblem and flag – decree

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion announce massive attack on Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, Belgorod regions

Russian army allegedly uses North Korean missiles at least three times to attack Kharkiv region

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD