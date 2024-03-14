Facts

14:31 14.03.2024

NATO Secretary General calls on allies to hurry up with supplies of ammunition to Ukraine

Alliance members must demonstrate political determination in supporting Kyiv and quickly supply the ammunition Ukraine needs, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

Stoltenberg said at a press conference that Ukraine needs more support, and they need it now. They don't have enough ammunition; the NATO has the capabilities to provide what Ukraine needs.

He said now they need to demonstrate the political resolve to do this. All allies must make full use of their resources and deliver quickly, he said.

