Zelenskyy expects decision by US Congress on further support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is awaiting a decision by the Congress of the United States on further support for Ukraine.

"Support that has knowledge not only for us as a state, but also for every state whose stability depends on the strength of international law," he said in an evening video address.

On Friday, the President of Ukraine met with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker.

"We discussed in detail what steps are necessary for our resilience. I thank everyone in America who helps us preserve freedom," Zelenskyy said.

He also discussed preparations for the summit in Davos (Switzerland) with Pritzker.

"There will also be an important meeting on the Ukrainian Peace Formula and many negotiations on the economic strengthening of Ukraine, our restoration, our defense partnerships with different countries and companies," the head of state said.