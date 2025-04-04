Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:28 04.04.2025

Ukraine has restored over 35,000 sq km of land to safe use since start of full-scale invasion – PM

1 min read
Ukraine has restored over 35,000 sq km of land to safe use since start of full-scale invasion – PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 35,000 square kilometers of land have been returned to safe use as part of humanitarian demining efforts.

"The government has identified humanitarian demining as one of the key priorities for recovery. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we have been able to restore over 35,000 square kilometers of our territory to safe use," Shmyhal said during a government meeting on Friday.

According to him, Ukraine currently operates 260 demining vehicles and 87 mine action operators.

"Nearly 5,500 brave men and women are working to clear our land of Russian mine pollution," he added.

Shmyhal emphasized that particular attention is being paid to agricultural land.

"Over 1,000 hectares of farmland have already been cleared using public funds. This is vital for sowing, for the harvest, for Ukrainian exports, and for our economy. Sowing has already begun across all regions, with nearly one million hectares already planted," he said.

Tags: #land #humanitarian_demining

