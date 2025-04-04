Rubio: Trump to not enter into endless talks with Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assures that President Donald Trump will not enter into endless negotiations with Russia, which involves waiting and delaying tactics, and is convinced that in weeks it will be known whether the Russians are ready for peace or not.

He said this to journalists in Brussels on Friday after participating in a meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member states.

Rubio explained that they were working to promote peace. He stated that if there was a wait-and-see tactic, they would not be interested in it. He also mentioned that President Trump would not fall into the trap of endless negotiations. He added that they would soon know if Russia was serious about peace, and if so, that would be great. However, if not, they would have to reassess their position and what they would do about it.

The Secretary of State emphasized that the US President wanted to end the war early in his administration. He explained that it was possible to end the war on terms that were acceptable to both sides, if both sides agreed. He added that they were in the process of finding those terms and would soon know—within weeks, not months—whether Russia was ready for peace. If so, they could end the war. If not, they would need to push their offer, and that would be a process.

The Secretary of State is convinced the decision should be made by Putin. He emphasized that the Ukrainians had shown their readiness to cease fire and create space for negotiations, and Russia and Putin would soon—rather than in six months—have to decide whether they are ready for peace.

According to him, Washington is currently observing Russia's actions. He explained that they want to know if peace is possible and are watching if Russia is ready for peace. He added that it is not words but actions that will show whether Russia is serious about this. He further mentioned that they, again, want to know this soon and hope that Russia is ready.