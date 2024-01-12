Facts

12:24 12.01.2024

Budanov: We see increase ammunition manufactured by Russia since late summer of 2023

1 min read
Since the end of the summer of 2023, we have seen an increase in ammunition manufactured by the Russian Federation, at the same time we note a decrease in their quality, said head of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with Le Monde.

"If we compare with previous years, then since the end of summer 2023 we have seen an increase in ammunition produced by Russia. We are not talking about shells purchased abroad, but specifically about those produced by their industry. At the same time, we note a decrease in their quality," Budanov said.

According to him, the reason for the Russian missile strikes in late 2023 and early 2024 is "very banal: they wanted to declare last year victorious as soon as possible and move on to the next one." "However, the Russians did not have any real military successes," Budanov said.

However, he stressed that Russian missiles have a number of disadvantages - they often miss.

"We immediately sent them our reply. Their military facilities were targeted," Budanov added.

Tags: #budanov #gur

