12:14 12.01.2024

Budanov: We need more shells, artillery systems, incl. old systems no longer in use

Budanov: We need more shells, artillery systems, incl. old systems no longer in use

Ukraine needs more shells and artillery systems, including old ones, not only new technologies, said head of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

"We need more shells and artillery systems. It's not just about modern technology. We are interested in everything, including old systems that are no longer in use. The issue of quantity is important," he said in an interview with Le Monde.

Budanov also stressed. that in 2023, the first Ukrainian landings took place on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, although some considered them impossible. According to him, "this gives hope, especially to Ukrainians on the peninsula, who have been living under Russian occupation for 10 years, and many of them have already begun to give up."

