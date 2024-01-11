Waste from destruction caused by hostilities in Kyiv region to be processed on three lines equipped by Japan

Three lines – one stationery in Borodianka and two mobile ones – will be used to process waste from the destruction caused by the hostilities in Kyiv region, First Deputy Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Boiko has said.

"Three waste processing lines will operate on the territory of the region with the use of special equipment provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)," the press service of the regional administration said citing Boiko on Thursday.

A large amount of construction debris appeared on the territory of the region as a result of a large-scale destruction caused by the hostilities that took place in the region, the press service said, adding that currently this waste is stored on 32 landfills in various territorial communities.

"The amount of waste constantly increases as the dismantling of the destroyed facilities continues. Sorting, processing and reusing materials is the right approach. For this, one stationery processing line in Borodianka and two mobile lines, which can carry out works in other settlements, if necessary, will operate in the region," the official said.

According to Boiko, the JICA has already provided 30 units of special equipment for the processing of construction debris. It will be used for dismantling the destroyed facilities, transportation and disposal of the construction debris.

Currently, the territorial communities are updating data on the amount of such waste and their needs. After that, a schedule of sorting and waste disposal operations will be formed. In particular, such works will be carried out in Bucha, Horenka, Irpin and other war-affected towns and villages in Kyiv region.

More than 28,800 facilities were damaged in Kyiv region, the administration recalled. The damaged facilities include around 26,000 private houses and apartment buildings. Around 16,600 facilities have been fully or partially restored. The restoration operations continue within the framework of the UNITED24 program, at the expense of the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, regional programs, the eVidnovlennia (eRestoration) governmental program, and with the assistance of international organizations and foundations.