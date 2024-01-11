Facts

18:38 11.01.2024

Waste from destruction caused by hostilities in Kyiv region to be processed on three lines equipped by Japan

2 min read

Three lines – one stationery in Borodianka and two mobile ones – will be used to process waste from the destruction caused by the hostilities in Kyiv region, First Deputy Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Boiko has said.

"Three waste processing lines will operate on the territory of the region with the use of special equipment provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)," the press service of the regional administration said citing Boiko on Thursday.

A large amount of construction debris appeared on the territory of the region as a result of a large-scale destruction caused by the hostilities that took place in the region, the press service said, adding that currently this waste is stored on 32 landfills in various territorial communities.

"The amount of waste constantly increases as the dismantling of the destroyed facilities continues. Sorting, processing and reusing materials is the right approach. For this, one stationery processing line in Borodianka and two mobile lines, which can carry out works in other settlements, if necessary, will operate in the region," the official said.

According to Boiko, the JICA has already provided 30 units of special equipment for the processing of construction debris. It will be used for dismantling the destroyed facilities, transportation and disposal of the construction debris.

Currently, the territorial communities are updating data on the amount of such waste and their needs. After that, a schedule of sorting and waste disposal operations will be formed. In particular, such works will be carried out in Bucha, Horenka, Irpin and other war-affected towns and villages in Kyiv region.

More than 28,800 facilities were damaged in Kyiv region, the administration recalled. The damaged facilities include around 26,000 private houses and apartment buildings. Around 16,600 facilities have been fully or partially restored. The restoration operations continue within the framework of the UNITED24 program, at the expense of the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, regional programs, the eVidnovlennia (eRestoration) governmental program, and with the assistance of international organizations and foundations.

Tags: #kyiv_region

MORE ABOUT

19:13 09.01.2024
Two more bridges damaged due to Russian aggression put into operation in Kyiv region – authorities

Two more bridges damaged due to Russian aggression put into operation in Kyiv region – authorities

19:24 06.01.2024
Fourteen apartment buildings, 50 private homes damaged in Kyiv region in Russian missile attack on Jan 2

Fourteen apartment buildings, 50 private homes damaged in Kyiv region in Russian missile attack on Jan 2

20:35 02.01.2024
Power supply in Kyiv region fully restored

Power supply in Kyiv region fully restored

10:36 02.01.2024
In Kyiv region, two people killed, seven injured as result of shelling – Klymenko

In Kyiv region, two people killed, seven injured as result of shelling – Klymenko

17:42 14.12.2023
Russians continue to launch missile strikes on Kyiv region, no casualties reported

Russians continue to launch missile strikes on Kyiv region, no casualties reported

14:50 08.12.2023
In Kyiv region, as result of Russian missile attack, private houses damaged, no hits on critical infrastructure – regional head

In Kyiv region, as result of Russian missile attack, private houses damaged, no hits on critical infrastructure – regional head

14:44 19.10.2023
Zelenskyy inspects construction of town for war victims in Kyiv region

Zelenskyy inspects construction of town for war victims in Kyiv region

11:31 17.10.2023
More than 13,000 objects damaged due to Russian aggression restored in Kyiv region

More than 13,000 objects damaged due to Russian aggression restored in Kyiv region

09:45 03.10.2023
Some $15 mln invested in modernization of Agrotrading House in Kyiv region

Some $15 mln invested in modernization of Agrotrading House in Kyiv region

10:58 06.09.2023
No damages to objects of critical or residential infrastructure amid night shelling of Kyiv region – region’s head

No damages to objects of critical or residential infrastructure amid night shelling of Kyiv region – region’s head

AD

HOT NEWS

EU concludes 20 ammo procurement contracts for Ukraine, sticks to goal of delivering one mln rounds of artillery ammunition per year

Ukraine and Estonia sign mem of cooperation in defense industry

Zelenskyy invites Estonia for work on joint defense manufacturing

Kuleba, Yermak to meet with Szijjártó in Uzhgorod on Jan 29 – MFA

Property of Lviv businessman Hrynkevych, supplier to Ministry of Defense who tried to bribe SBI investigator, seized

LATEST

EU concludes 20 ammo procurement contracts for Ukraine, sticks to goal of delivering one mln rounds of artillery ammunition per year

Ukraine and Estonia sign mem of cooperation in defense industry

Zelenskyy arrives in Latvia

Commander of AFU Navy: Talks underway, incl. on attracting NATO ships to ensure safety of civilian shipping to Ukrainian ports

Zelenskyy invites Estonia for work on joint defense manufacturing

Kuleba, Yermak to meet with Szijjártó in Uzhgorod on Jan 29 – MFA

Property of Lviv businessman Hrynkevych, supplier to Ministry of Defense who tried to bribe SBI investigator, seized

Rada returns bill on mobilization to Cabinet – Arakhamia

Ukraine's PM doesn't disclose any info on whistleblower; NACP head's statement is manipulation

Zelenskyy: Pause on battlefield to benefit Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD