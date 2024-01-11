Facts

15:44 11.01.2024

Zelenskyy invites Estonia for work on joint defense manufacturing

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his speech at the Parliament of Estonia (Riigikogu), invited Estonian business and government for cooperation in the field of joint defense manufacturing.

"Ukraine has reached tens of agreements with different states and different companies on joint defense manufacturing. I am inviting you for such cooperation. Estonia has shown a major progress in the development of digital technology, latest control systems and corporate work. We should spread this experience among others in Europe and the world," he said.

The head of state emphasized that "each defense production facility that already exists or could be created in Europe and that could help Europe to defend its freedom, should operate by 100%. This is a vitally important interest of each European nation. Europe needs to have its own defense potential that will guarantee its security."

Zelenskyy also recalled that a further political pressure on the Russian president is also necessary, as well as prevention of Russia's ability to circumvent sanctions, seizure of Russian assets which should be used for the restoration of Ukraine.

"It is necessary that the aggressor can really feel that it – this criminal, this murderer, this terrorist – will be the one who faces the biggest damage. And not those people whose lives were destroyed by Putin… Tyranny must lose, tyranny must be a loser always, always, always. That is what we should leave as our main political heritage," he said.

 

Tags: #estonia

