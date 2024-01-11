Rada returns bill on mobilization to Cabinet – Arakhamia

The Verkhovna Rada returns the bill on mobilization to the subject of legislative initiative to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia said.

"There was a closed meeting with the military command and a closed meeting of the Conciliation Council, which was announced yesterday. Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny, Chief of the General Staff Shaptala, Defense Minister Umerov, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, heads of factions and committees were present. The main issue is bill No. 10378 on improving mobilization, military registration and military service. Based on the results of the meeting, the bill is returned to the initiator. At the same time, we are passing on the proposals developed in the committee and in working groups," Arakhamia said in his Telegram channel on Thursday.

The head of the faction recalled that the parliamentary Committee on national security, defense and intelligence discussed the bill behind closed doors in compliance with the requirements of the law on working with information containing state secrets.

"There were a lot of discussions. We understand the request of the military command and are ready to meet them halfway. But not all norms can be supported. Some provisions directly violate human rights, while others are not optimally formulated. The military command was openly told about this," Arakhamia said.

He also said all political forces understand and support the need for mobilization.