Facts

13:57 11.01.2024

Rada returns bill on mobilization to Cabinet – Arakhamia

2 min read
Rada returns bill on mobilization to Cabinet – Arakhamia

The Verkhovna Rada returns the bill on mobilization to the subject of legislative initiative to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia said.

"There was a closed meeting with the military command and a closed meeting of the Conciliation Council, which was announced yesterday. Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny, Chief of the General Staff Shaptala, Defense Minister Umerov, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, heads of factions and committees were present. The main issue is bill No. 10378 on improving mobilization, military registration and military service. Based on the results of the meeting, the bill is returned to the initiator. At the same time, we are passing on the proposals developed in the committee and in working groups," Arakhamia said in his Telegram channel on Thursday.

The head of the faction recalled that the parliamentary Committee on national security, defense and intelligence discussed the bill behind closed doors in compliance with the requirements of the law on working with information containing state secrets.

"There were a lot of discussions. We understand the request of the military command and are ready to meet them halfway. But not all norms can be supported. Some provisions directly violate human rights, while others are not optimally formulated. The military command was openly told about this," Arakhamia said.

He also said all political forces understand and support the need for mobilization.

Tags: #bill #mobilization

MORE ABOUT

19:24 11.01.2024
Umerov: Our team already preparing new version of draft law on mobilization, taking into account all proposals

Umerov: Our team already preparing new version of draft law on mobilization, taking into account all proposals

09:37 10.01.2024
Russia intensifies forced mobilization in occupied communities of Kherson, Zaporizhia regions – GUR

Russia intensifies forced mobilization in occupied communities of Kherson, Zaporizhia regions – GUR

16:50 08.01.2024
EBA calls for finalizing draft law on mobilization

EBA calls for finalizing draft law on mobilization

10:46 27.12.2023
Military, MPs must decide on new rules of mobilization – Zelenskyy

Military, MPs must decide on new rules of mobilization – Zelenskyy

15:44 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny: We agreed to keep two notions in our legislation – fit or unfit for military service

Zaluzhny: We agreed to keep two notions in our legislation – fit or unfit for military service

15:29 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

11:39 26.12.2023
Current MPs have deferment from conscription during mobilization; this right isn't applicable to civil servants, officers of BES, prosecutor's office – bill

Current MPs have deferment from conscription during mobilization; this right isn't applicable to civil servants, officers of BES, prosecutor's office – bill

11:18 26.12.2023
Mobilization bill stipulates lowering conscription age, number of other innovations – media

Mobilization bill stipulates lowering conscription age, number of other innovations – media

11:54 09.12.2023
Parliament adopts bill on improving selection of judges

Parliament adopts bill on improving selection of judges

09:49 07.12.2023
Bill on providing aid to Ukraine fails to pass procedural vote in Senate – meeting

Bill on providing aid to Ukraine fails to pass procedural vote in Senate – meeting

AD

HOT NEWS

PGO has first evidence of Russia's use of North Korean missiles against Ukraine – Kostin

EU concludes 20 ammo procurement contracts for Ukraine, sticks to goal of delivering one mln rounds of artillery ammunition per year

Ukraine and Estonia sign mem of cooperation in defense industry

Zelenskyy invites Estonia for work on joint defense manufacturing

Kuleba, Yermak to meet with Szijjártó in Uzhgorod on Jan 29 – MFA

LATEST

PGO has first evidence of Russia's use of North Korean missiles against Ukraine – Kostin

EU concludes 20 ammo procurement contracts for Ukraine, sticks to goal of delivering one mln rounds of artillery ammunition per year

Waste from destruction caused by hostilities in Kyiv region to be processed on three lines equipped by Japan

Ukraine and Estonia sign mem of cooperation in defense industry

Zelenskyy arrives in Latvia

Commander of AFU Navy: Talks underway, incl. on attracting NATO ships to ensure safety of civilian shipping to Ukrainian ports

Zelenskyy invites Estonia for work on joint defense manufacturing

Kuleba, Yermak to meet with Szijjártó in Uzhgorod on Jan 29 – MFA

Property of Lviv businessman Hrynkevych, supplier to Ministry of Defense who tried to bribe SBI investigator, seized

Ukraine's PM doesn't disclose any info on whistleblower; NACP head's statement is manipulation

AD
AD
AD
AD