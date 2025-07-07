Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:23 07.07.2025

EBA calls for open discussion on controversial mobilization deferral policy in Ukraine

The European Business Association (EBA) believes that an honest public discussion around the contentious issue of deferrals from military mobilization would benefit society, the government, and the business community, especially as staffing shortages and tension continue to grow.

"We are one of the few associations raising this issue. It's truly sensitive, but as pressure mounts in the business sector, it has to be addressed. We can't pretend the problem doesn't exist," said EBA Executive Director Anna Derevyanko in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

She noted that labor shortages have become the number-one challenge for businesses, though it's understood that government agencies and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are also experiencing staffing constraints that must be dealt with.

Derevyanko expressed regret that the economic mobilization deferral system still has not been implemented.

"Everyone is adapting to the current conditions, considering the sensitivity of the issue and the military's need for personnel to defend the country. But we also see that some people are just sitting at home, that the streets are emptier, or that there are more women out and about. In this situation, I think we should at least try to find a constructive solution through dialogue," she said.

Derevyanko explained that while many companies have received critical-importance status and face no issues, others are concerned that the state lacks the will to make the deferral process transparent and predictable.

As examples of topics that warrant discussion, she cited how to grant deferrals to individuals not listed in the Diia state app or the possibility of using qualified electronic signatures to complete the deferral process.

As previously reported, a large group of Members of Parliament introduced bill No. 13335 in late May, which proposes temporary (up to 45 days) deferrals for conscription-eligible employees of critical enterprises who either lack properly issued military IDs or are not registered for military service.

The EBA, established in 1999, currently has 916 members and remains one of Ukraine's largest and most established business associations.

