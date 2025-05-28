Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:42 28.05.2025

New feature added to Diia portal for reserving more specialists for critical enterprises

2 min read
New feature added to Diia portal for reserving more specialists for critical enterprises

A new feature has been launched on the Diia portal, according to the updated reservation rules, from now on critical enterprises can reserve more specialists.

"Now, the total number of military personnel at the enterprise includes employees who were mobilized after May 18, 2024. Therefore, the company can reserve more specialists," the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation said on Wednesday.

The changes, according to which the total number of employees liable for military service includes employees called up for military service during mobilization after May 18, 2024, are provided for by clause 12 of the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 76 Some issues of implementing the provisions of the Law of Ukraine On mobilization training and mobilization regarding the reservation of those liable for military service for the period of mobilization and for wartime with amendments made in accordance with Resolution No. 436 of April 15, 2025.

The ministry said that, for example, in a company that has 80 employees on its reservation and another 20 mobilized after May 18, before these changes, the 50% reservation quota was calculated only from 80 people – that is, 40 employees. From now on, it will be calculated from a total of 100 people, of which 50 people are subject to reservation.

Tags: #mobilization #reservation

MORE ABOUT

11:58 16.05.2025
Govt doesn’t plan any significant changes in criteria and approaches to reservation in near future

Govt doesn’t plan any significant changes in criteria and approaches to reservation in near future

20:51 05.05.2025
President’s Office not considering lowering mobilization age to 18 years - Zelenskyy's adviser

President’s Office not considering lowering mobilization age to 18 years - Zelenskyy's adviser

12:59 18.04.2025
Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

19:29 09.04.2025
SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

18:07 09.04.2025
SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

20:22 31.03.2025
EBA calls for faster development of digital solutions for correct display of data on military conscripts in Diia

EBA calls for faster development of digital solutions for correct display of data on military conscripts in Diia

18:33 20.03.2025
Ukrvodokanalecology insists on approving possibility of military exemption for 75% of water utility employees

Ukrvodokanalecology insists on approving possibility of military exemption for 75% of water utility employees

12:09 06.02.2025
Inaction of authorities leads to critical situation with mobilization – experts

Inaction of authorities leads to critical situation with mobilization – experts

11:40 06.02.2025
Ukraine has potential to mobilize from 300,000 to 800,000 volunteers – study

Ukraine has potential to mobilize from 300,000 to 800,000 volunteers – study

13:44 05.02.2025
Interfax-Ukraine to host project presentation of draft reform on mobilization system - concept of introducing partial military service to make mobilization process in Ukraine more effective

Interfax-Ukraine to host project presentation of draft reform on mobilization system - concept of introducing partial military service to make mobilization process in Ukraine more effective

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses increasing military aid with Bundestag president

Moscow talking about holding new round of ‘direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations’ in Istanbul on June 2

German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine

Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine – media

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses increasing military aid with Bundestag president

Dpty head of President’s Office discusses preparations for summit in Canada on June 15-17 with G7 ambassadors

Moscow talking about holding new round of ‘direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations’ in Istanbul on June 2

Sybiha on UN commission report: Documented cases should be used as evidence to bring perpetrators to justice

German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine

Dutch Defence Minister: At drone summit in Latvia, we will discuss how we can comprehensively support Ukraine

Шмигаль: Якщо Росія не буде рухатися до переговорів, підтримка партнерів України буде збільшуватися

Turkish MFA confirms Fidan's visit to Ukraine on May 29-30

Eleven more Ukrainian children rescued from TOT – Yermak

Vodafone Ukraine launches AI platform to analyze network load to save electricity

AD
AD