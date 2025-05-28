New feature added to Diia portal for reserving more specialists for critical enterprises

A new feature has been launched on the Diia portal, according to the updated reservation rules, from now on critical enterprises can reserve more specialists.

"Now, the total number of military personnel at the enterprise includes employees who were mobilized after May 18, 2024. Therefore, the company can reserve more specialists," the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation said on Wednesday.

The changes, according to which the total number of employees liable for military service includes employees called up for military service during mobilization after May 18, 2024, are provided for by clause 12 of the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 76 Some issues of implementing the provisions of the Law of Ukraine On mobilization training and mobilization regarding the reservation of those liable for military service for the period of mobilization and for wartime with amendments made in accordance with Resolution No. 436 of April 15, 2025.

The ministry said that, for example, in a company that has 80 employees on its reservation and another 20 mobilized after May 18, before these changes, the 50% reservation quota was calculated only from 80 people – that is, 40 employees. From now on, it will be calculated from a total of 100 people, of which 50 people are subject to reservation.