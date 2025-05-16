Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:58 16.05.2025

Govt doesn’t plan any significant changes in criteria and approaches to reservation in near future

1 min read
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the government does not plan to make any significant changes to the criteria and approaches to mobilization exemptions in the near future.

"Regarding reservation. In the near future, we do not plan any significant changes in the criteria and approaches to booking. They are very clearly written out, digitalized, extremely transparent, clear and understandable," he said during the "hour of questions to the government" in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, which was broadcast live on YouTube by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction).

The Prime Minister said that the government, together with the military, is closely monitoring how bookings are made: who is booking and in what sectors.

"These criteria satisfy both the military and the economy. We do not plan any significant revision in the near future," Shmyhal emphasized.

