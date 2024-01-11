Number of casualties of missile attack on Kharkiv rises to 13 people, incl two foreigners

As of 08:45 on January 11, some 13 people are known to have been injured as a result of an enemy missile attack on a hotel in the center of Kharkiv the day before, around 22:30.

"Two S-300 missiles were recorded hitting the territory of the hotel, a fire occurred. The building suffered partial destruction. Cars, businesses and residential buildings were damaged. Some 13 people were injured. Among them, a Turkish citizen and a Georgian citizen, both journalists of the Turkish media," the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).