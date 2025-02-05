Eleven Kharkiv region residents among released Ukrainian POWs

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/synegubov.oleg

As a result of the 61st prisoner swap, eleven Ukrainian defenders coming from Kharkiv region returned from captivity, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"Five fighters from Kharkiv, one from Zolochiv, one from Kupyansk, two from Kupyansk district, and two from Chuhuyiv district," he said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that another 150 defenders of Ukraine have returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity.