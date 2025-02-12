Zelenskyy on Russian missile attack: Putin not preparing for peace - only strong steps, pressure on Russia can stop this terror

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for unity and support from all of Ukraine's partners in countering Russian aggression.

"This terror of Russia against Ukraine will not stop on its own. Putin is not preparing for peace - he continues to kill Ukrainians and destroy cities. Only strong steps and pressure on Russia can stop this terror. Right now, we need the unity and support of all our partners in the struggle for a just end to this war," his Telegram reads.

In Obolon district, one person was killed and four injured as a result of a missile attack by the Russian Federation, in particular a 9-year-old girl.

On the night of Wednesday, February 12, a series of explosions were heard in Kyiv. The Air Defense Forces warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons.