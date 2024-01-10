Facts

20:38 10.01.2024

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss defense cooperation between states

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during an official visit to Vilnius, met with Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ingrida Šimonytė discussed defense cooperation between the two countries, as well as joint projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors," the presidential press service said on Wednesday evening.

In addition, "the parties emphasized the importance of unblocking budgetary support for Ukraine from the European Union amounting to EUR 50 billion over four years in the framework of the Ukraine Facility."

In turn, Zelenskyy thanked the Lithuanian government for comprehensive assistance to our country during the full-scale war unleashed by Russia.

Tags: #defense #cooperation #lithuania

MORE ABOUT

20:08 10.01.2024
Zelenskyy, Lithuanian parliamentarians discuss support for Ukraine's accession to NATO, Russia's responsibility for war crimes

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian parliamentarians discuss support for Ukraine's accession to NATO, Russia's responsibility for war crimes

18:34 10.01.2024
Russia will not withstand if we keep striking – Zelenskyy's speech for Lithuanian people

Russia will not withstand if we keep striking – Zelenskyy's speech for Lithuanian people

15:59 10.01.2024
Ukraine, Lithuania sign documents on cooperation in defense sector

Ukraine, Lithuania sign documents on cooperation in defense sector

15:50 10.01.2024
Ukrainian, Lithuanian presidents' joint statement: There is 'no place for any kind of fatigue' in commitment to support Ukraine

Ukrainian, Lithuanian presidents' joint statement: There is 'no place for any kind of fatigue' in commitment to support Ukraine

19:12 09.01.2024
Ukrainian, Polish Presidents discuss issues of cooperation in defense sector

Ukrainian, Polish Presidents discuss issues of cooperation in defense sector

14:10 09.01.2024
Defense Ministry announces termination of contracts with companies associated with Hrynkevych

Defense Ministry announces termination of contracts with companies associated with Hrynkevych

20:42 04.01.2024
Supply of air defense systems, missiles to them remains number one priority – Zelenskyy

Supply of air defense systems, missiles to them remains number one priority – Zelenskyy

19:10 02.01.2024
Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

15:32 02.01.2024
President of Lithuania: Ukrainians do wonders with western air defense, but they need more

President of Lithuania: Ukrainians do wonders with western air defense, but they need more

20:40 27.12.2023
Ukraine boosts production of mortar rounds 42-fold, artillery shells almost three-fold – Kamyshin

Ukraine boosts production of mortar rounds 42-fold, artillery shells almost three-fold – Kamyshin

AD

HOT NEWS

Head of Ukrainian mission to NATO Galibarenko on results of Council's extraordinary meeting: Allies understand assistance must be continuous

Occupiers trying to advance in all directions, but all attacks repelled

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian parliamentarians discuss support for Ukraine's accession to NATO, Russia's responsibility for war crimes

Issue of recalling Bezuhla from post of National Security Committee dpty head to be submitted to Rada after conciliation council's decision – Stefanchuk

EU ambassadors agree on 'partial negotiating mandate' on Ukraine Facility for 2024-2027

LATEST

Head of Ukrainian mission to NATO Galibarenko on results of Council's extraordinary meeting: Allies understand assistance must be continuous

Occupiers trying to advance in all directions, but all attacks repelled

Umerov invites his Brazilian colleague to visit Ukraine

Issue of recalling Bezuhla from post of National Security Committee dpty head to be submitted to Rada after conciliation council's decision – Stefanchuk

Pope Francis in letter to UGCC head: Our duty is to do everything to ensure war in Ukraine doesn't become 'forgotten war'

EU ambassadors agree on 'partial negotiating mandate' on Ukraine Facility for 2024-2027

Zelenskyy: Air defense systems are what we lack most

Logistical needs of AFU should be provided by Ukrainian manufacturers – Zhumadilov

Zelenskyy on Putin: He won't finish it until we all finish it together

Zelenskyy: Ukraine must prove it’s capable of snatching just peace from Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD