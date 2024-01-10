Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss defense cooperation between states

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during an official visit to Vilnius, met with Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ingrida Šimonytė discussed defense cooperation between the two countries, as well as joint projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors," the presidential press service said on Wednesday evening.

In addition, "the parties emphasized the importance of unblocking budgetary support for Ukraine from the European Union amounting to EUR 50 billion over four years in the framework of the Ukraine Facility."

In turn, Zelenskyy thanked the Lithuanian government for comprehensive assistance to our country during the full-scale war unleashed by Russia.