Facts

19:57 10.01.2024

Umerov invites his Brazilian colleague to visit Ukraine

1 min read
Umerov invites his Brazilian colleague to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a video call with Brazilian Defense Minister José Múcio Monteiro Filho, during which the parties discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"Held video call with my Brazilian colleague José Múcio Monteiro Filho. Discussed strengthening of mutual cooperation and development of Defense Tech & innovations. Briefed Minister on the current security situation on the frontline. Also, invited my counterpart to visit Ukraine," Umerov wrote on the social network X on Wednesday evening.

Tags: #brazil #conversation #ministry_defense

