Umerov invites his Brazilian colleague to visit Ukraine

"Held video call with my Brazilian colleague José Múcio Monteiro Filho. Discussed strengthening of mutual cooperation and development of Defense Tech & innovations. Briefed Minister on the current security situation on the frontline. Also, invited my counterpart to visit Ukraine," Umerov wrote on the social network X on Wednesday evening.