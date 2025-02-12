Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump: We defining joint steps to stop Russian aggression, guarantee reliable peace, agreed on further contacts

After a conversation with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the parties' readiness to work together at the team level.

"I just spoke with Donald Trump. A long conversation. About the possibility of achieving peace. About our readiness to work together at the team level. About our technological capabilities, in particular drones and other modern production. I am grateful to President Trump for his interest in what we can do together," he said in a Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy said his conversation with Scott Bessent and the preparation of a new agreement on security and economic and resource cooperation were discussed.

"President Trump briefed me on the details of his conversation with Putin," Zelenskyy said.

He said Ukraine wants peace more than anyone else.

"We are defining our joint steps with America to stop Russian aggression and guarantee a reliable, lasting peace. As President Trump said, let's get it done," the Ukrainian president said.

He also announced an agreement on further contacts and meetings.