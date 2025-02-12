Interfax-Ukraine
20:30 12.02.2025

Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump: We defining joint steps to stop Russian aggression, guarantee reliable peace, agreed on further contacts

After a conversation with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the parties' readiness to work together at the team level.

"I just spoke with Donald Trump. A long conversation. About the possibility of achieving peace. About our readiness to work together at the team level. About our technological capabilities, in particular drones and other modern production. I am grateful to President Trump for his interest in what we can do together," he said in a Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy said his conversation with Scott Bessent and the preparation of a new agreement on security and economic and resource cooperation were discussed.

"President Trump briefed me on the details of his conversation with Putin," Zelenskyy said.

He said Ukraine wants peace more than anyone else.

"We are defining our joint steps with America to stop Russian aggression and guarantee a reliable, lasting peace. As President Trump said, let's get it done," the Ukrainian president said.

He also announced an agreement on further contacts and meetings.

Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

Zelenskyy after conversation with Mertz: We coordinate contacts, steps as much as possible, it is important to maintain unity

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss 18th sanctions package against Russia

Von der Leyen: Time to increase pressure on Russia, 18 sanctions are already being prepared

Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

Trump makes it clear to European leaders after conversation with Putin that he would not put pressure on Moscow – media

Zelenskyy denies possibility of withdrawing troops from part of country's territory, agreeing to Russia's ultimatums

Ukraine considers Turkey, Vatican or Switzerland as platforms for negotiations with Russia, USA and EU – Zelenskyy

If Russia puts forward unrealistic conditions for ceasefire, it will deserve additional sanctions - Zelenskyy after his talk with Trump

Zelenskyy calls not to blur ceasefire proposal, to strengthen sanctions against Russia for its refusal

