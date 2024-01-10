Facts

19:50 10.01.2024

Issue of recalling Bezuhla from post of National Security Committee dpty head to be submitted to Rada after conciliation council's decision – Stefanchuk

2 min read
 The Verkhovna Rada will be able to include on the agenda and consider a draft resolution on the recall of MP Mariana Bezuhla (Servant of the People faction) from the post of Deputy Head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence only after a corresponding decision of the conciliation council of deputy factions and groups, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"The agenda of each plenary meeting is formed by the conciliation council. Collectively. Representatives of each faction. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine does not participate in these votes. Today [on January 10] at the meeting of the conciliation council, none of the factions raised the issue of inclusion in the agenda resolution. Therefore, when the conciliation council decides to put this or any other issue on the agenda, it will be submitted for consideration. That's the only way," the chairman told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Stefanchuk said despite "his attitude towards Mariana, who systematically criticizes him on social networks, he undertakes to act exclusively on the basis, within the limits and methods determined by the Rules of the Verkhovna Rada, and by shouting, blocking the podium or political slogans this issue [the possible recall of Bezuhla from her position in the committee] cannot be resolved."

However, Stefanchuk expects an expression of the position from the Servant of the People faction regarding this issue, since Bezuhla is a representative of this political force in the Ukrainian parliament.

"Moreover, the committees of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine are formed according to the quota principle. Since Mariana Bezuhla is a MP from the Servant of the People faction, I expect a clear position from the Servant of the People faction regarding this draft resolution," the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada said.

In addition, according to the chairman, on January 10, the conciliation council "correctly set priorities and focused on the issue of supporting the military and fulfilling our obligations to the European Union when forming the agenda."

Tags: #regulation #stefanchuk #bezuhla

