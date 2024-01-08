Facts

20:33 08.01.2024

Interior Ministry: Search and rescue operations at sites of missile strikes in Pokrovsky district completed, five bodies identified, incl. a child

Search and rescue operations at the sites of missile strikes on the town of Pokrovsk and the village of Rivne in Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region have been completed, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"Pokrovsky district: search and rescue operations at the sites of shelling have been completed. The dead were searched with the help of dogs trained to search for remains. Investigators are examining the found body fragments, criminologists are seizing biological samples and carrying out identification," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday evening.

According to Klymenko, five victims have been identified so far. "Three victims from the village of Rivne have been identified: a three-year-old girl, her father and mother, 32 and 30 years old. A 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were found in Pokrovsk," he said.

Criminologists continue to identify fragments of bodies. "According to preliminary information, 11 people died in whole families as a result of the Russian strike," Klymenko said.

Earlier, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, said that on Saturday evening Pokrovsky district was subjected to a massive missile attack. According to him, 134 private houses and 15 high-rise buildings were damaged in Pokrovska merged territorial community (hromada).

