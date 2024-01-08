Facts

14:35 08.01.2024

In village of Rivne, Donetsk region, child killed as result of shelling – Emergency Service

1 min read

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue the search and rescue operation in Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region, the press service of the State Emergency Service said.

"In the village of Rivne, Pokrovsky district, the body of one dead child was recovered. At the site of the destroyed house, rescue work continues to search for five people, two of them children," the service said on the Telegram channel.

In the town of Pokrovsk, at the site of two destroyed private residential buildings, one person was rescued from under the rubble, the body of a woman was recovered, rescue work continues to search for four people, two of them children.

In total, nine people were wounded as a result of the shelling. Some 68 tonnes of destroyed building structures were dismantled. The State Emergency Service involved 30 personnel and five units of technology carry out work at two locations.

Earlier, Head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin reported 11 dead and 10 wounded.

Tags: #donetsk_region #killed

MORE ABOUT

17:35 08.01.2024
Info about 324 athletes killed in war published on Sport Angels website

Info about 324 athletes killed in war published on Sport Angels website

20:49 04.01.2024
Elderly woman killed by Russian invaders in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region – region’s head

Elderly woman killed by Russian invaders in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region – region’s head

16:48 03.01.2024
As result of enemy shelling 16-year-old boy wounded in Donetsk region

As result of enemy shelling 16-year-old boy wounded in Donetsk region

14:30 02.01.2024
One child killed, seven more injured as result of enemy shelling on Jan 1-2 – PGO

One child killed, seven more injured as result of enemy shelling on Jan 1-2 – PGO

13:49 29.12.2023
Six killed, 28 injured due to shelling in Dnipro – regional administration

Six killed, 28 injured due to shelling in Dnipro – regional administration

12:12 29.12.2023
Four dead after rocket attack in Zaporizhia – regional administration

Four dead after rocket attack in Zaporizhia – regional administration

12:11 29.12.2023
Three people killed by Russian missile strike in Odesa – regional administration

Three people killed by Russian missile strike in Odesa – regional administration

11:01 29.12.2023
Body of second victim found after rocket attack in Zaporizhia – City Council

Body of second victim found after rocket attack in Zaporizhia – City Council

10:59 29.12.2023
As result of Russian attack on Dnipro, five people killed, 22 injured

As result of Russian attack on Dnipro, five people killed, 22 injured

10:06 29.12.2023
Four people killed, about 15 injured due to Russia’s attack on Dnipro – regional administration

Four people killed, about 15 injured due to Russia’s attack on Dnipro – regional administration

AD

HOT NEWS

It’s known about four deaths from Russian missile strikes on Monday – Zelenskyy

Architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened

Interior Ministry: Search and rescue operations at sites of missile strikes in Pokrovsky district completed, five bodies identified, incl. a child

Russian army shelling central part of Kherson – region’s head

Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Agency receives 100 GB of secret data from Russian military-industrial complex

LATEST

It’s known about four deaths from Russian missile strikes on Monday – Zelenskyy

Architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened

Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, UK initiate dispute settlement proceedings before ICAO against Iran on Flight PS752 case

Interior Ministry: Search and rescue operations at sites of missile strikes in Pokrovsky district completed, five bodies identified, incl. a child

Elementum Energy wind turbine in southern Ukraine destroyed as result of drone attack – company

More than 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained under Interflex program since 2022 – British Ministry of Defense

Russian army shelling central part of Kherson – region’s head

There are two enemy ships each in Black, Azov Seas, with no Kalibr carriers onboard –AFU Navy

Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Agency receives 100 GB of secret data from Russian military-industrial complex

European Commission working to prevent re-export of goods for production of weapons to Russia in circumvention of sanctions by thirds countries

AD
AD
AD
AD