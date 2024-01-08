In village of Rivne, Donetsk region, child killed as result of shelling – Emergency Service

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue the search and rescue operation in Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region, the press service of the State Emergency Service said.

"In the village of Rivne, Pokrovsky district, the body of one dead child was recovered. At the site of the destroyed house, rescue work continues to search for five people, two of them children," the service said on the Telegram channel.

In the town of Pokrovsk, at the site of two destroyed private residential buildings, one person was rescued from under the rubble, the body of a woman was recovered, rescue work continues to search for four people, two of them children.

In total, nine people were wounded as a result of the shelling. Some 68 tonnes of destroyed building structures were dismantled. The State Emergency Service involved 30 personnel and five units of technology carry out work at two locations.

Earlier, Head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin reported 11 dead and 10 wounded.