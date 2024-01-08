Zelenskyy discusses future Ukraine Recovery Conference with Japanese Foreign Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which Tokyo will host in February, with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

"I am grateful for the level of cooperation we achieved – a true strategic partnership. I thank Japan for all the valuable assistance to our country," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday.

"We also appreciate the humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. One of our best international results is our relations with Japan. Now there is a new large package of energy support for Ukraine. I am grateful for the financial support to our country," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "today we discussed our further cooperation, in particular the Ukraine Recovery Conference scheduled for February, as well as our further joint security steps, work on the Peace Formula and on strengthening sanctions against Russia."