Facts

09:29 05.01.2024

Defense forces eliminate 790 invaders over day

The defense forces eliminated 790 occupiers, nine tanks, 14 armored vehicles, 30 artillery systems, two multiple rocket launchers, one air defense system, 18 drones, one cruise missile, 49 units of cars and special equipment during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs about the enemy's losses on Friday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to January 05, 2024 approximately amount to: about 363,070 people of military personnel (plus 790) people, 6,011 tanks (plus nine), 11,142 armored combat vehicles (plus 14), 8,604 artillery systems (plus 30), 949 MLRS units (plus two), 631 air defense systems (plus one), 329 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 6,771 operational-tactical UAVs (plus 18), 1,786 cruise missiles (plus one), 23 ships/boats, one submarine, 11,463 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 40), and 1,313 special equipment units (plus nine)," the message says.

 

Tags: #defense_forces

