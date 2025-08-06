Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:38 06.08.2025

Shmyhal signs order to implement DELTA system at all levels of Defense Forces

Shmyhal signs order to implement DELTA system at all levels of Defense Forces
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Defense Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced the signing of an order to implement the DELTA system at all levels of the Defense Forces.

"DELTA is a combat digital ecosystem that creates a technological advantage for the Ukrainian army: it allows you to see the battlefield in real time, plan operations and exchange information within a unit, brigade, group, and if necessary, with allies," he said in the Telegram channel.

The minister said that DELTA successfully passed an information security check and a real combat test: during the defense of Kyiv in 2022, during the destruction of the enemy's Black Sea Fleet, the liberation of Zmiinyi Island and the deoccupation of Kherson.

"Now it will become the only source for data exchange, because it works everywhere – from a laptop, tablet, phone, it is used by commanders of all levels. Every day, the system supports the destruction of more than 2,000 enemy targets, and in a year – this more than 500,000 verified hit and damaged targets," Shmyhal said.

In addition, according to him, DELTA is constantly updated. In particular, an artificial intelligence platform has been added to the system, which makes it possible to automatically detect enemy equipment online.

"The use of DELTA continues to scale, new modules are also being developed. This is a massive digital weapon in the arsenal of our army. An army that is constantly modernizing and gaining technological advantage over the enemy," the minister said.

