Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:50 09.08.2025

Atesh agents report destruction of Shahed UAV production plant in Russian Tatarstan

2 min read
Atesh agents report destruction of Shahed UAV production plant in Russian Tatarstan

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a drone production plant in Russian Tatarstan, the agents of the military movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "Atesh" said on the Telegram channel.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are demilitarizing the Shahed UAV production plant in Tatarstan. An Atesh agent near the plant is observing this picture and transmitting information," the agents said.

Details are not specified.

In the morning, it was reported that agents of the Atesh movement carried out a successful sabotage at a railway junction near the village of Kalinine near Rostov-on-Don and disabled one of the key relay cabinets. The sabotage caused a chain reaction of disruptions, which is already being felt on the front line: in a number of areas, Russian troops were forced to reduce the intensity of artillery shelling due to a lack of ammunition.

As reported, in July, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko stated the need to destroy the Alabuga plant in the Republic of Tatarstan (Russia), which manufactures, in particular, Shahed attack drones.

In June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by his decree, put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against 86 entities – 52 individuals (Russian citizens) and 34 legal entities (Russian tax residents). These entities include companies and their managers that cooperate with Russian industrial enterprises of the Alabuga Special Economic Zone and supply components, equipment and materials for the production of Shahed.

Tags: #drone #atesh #russian #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

11:47 09.08.2025
Occupiers lose 940 personnel, 125 units of special equipment over day – General Staff

Occupiers lose 940 personnel, 125 units of special equipment over day – General Staff

16:56 08.08.2025
GUR attacks Russian anti-aircraft missile brigade in Krasnodar region - sources

GUR attacks Russian anti-aircraft missile brigade in Krasnodar region - sources

17:38 06.08.2025
Shmyhal signs order to implement DELTA system at all levels of Defense Forces

Shmyhal signs order to implement DELTA system at all levels of Defense Forces

09:53 06.08.2025
Russian bombs hit recreation area near Zaporizhia

Russian bombs hit recreation area near Zaporizhia

09:34 06.08.2025
Russian attack on Odesa region hits gas facilities in Izmail

Russian attack on Odesa region hits gas facilities in Izmail

11:48 05.08.2025
Invaders lose 1,020 people, 93 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,020 people, 93 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

09:52 05.08.2025
Defense Forces destroy 29 enemy UAVs overnight – AFU Air Force

Defense Forces destroy 29 enemy UAVs overnight – AFU Air Force

16:57 04.08.2025
Yermak proposes to increase pressure on Russia: World may get opportunity this week to end the war

Yermak proposes to increase pressure on Russia: World may get opportunity this week to end the war

15:47 04.08.2025
Defense Forces destroy S-300 air defense missile systems in temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces destroy S-300 air defense missile systems in temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

14:32 04.08.2025
USF strikes fuel depot at Sochi airport in Russia

USF strikes fuel depot at Sochi airport in Russia

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy after conversation with Starmer: We see danger of Russia's plan to reduce everything to discussing impossible

Occupiers attack car with drone in Bilenke, Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed – police

Occupiers again hit bus with drone near Kherson, three police officers injured

Trump announces meeting with Putin in Alaska on Aug 15

General Staff records 163 combat clashes during day

LATEST

Politicians and experts convinced that Trump will try to force Ukraine to make concessions to Russia

Russia demands Ukraine to abandon defensive line in Donetsk region without guarantees that fighting will not resume – ISW

Invaders occupy about 500 sq km of Ukrainian territory in July, their advance in Sumy region stopped – British intelligence

Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about steps 'bringing closer to real end of war, not its reconfiguration'

Poroshenko on BBC: Putin cannot be trusted, he needs not part of territories, but all of Ukraine

Reps from USA, Ukraine, Europe to meet in UK on Saturday

Zelenskyy speaks with Macron again

Surrender of Donbas to force Ukraine to lose strategic 'fortress belt' that held back Russia for 11 years — ISW

Yermak holds online talk on peace in Ukraine with national security advisers of six countries, NATO

Graham supports Trump's initiative to negotiate with Putin to end war in Ukraine

AD
AD