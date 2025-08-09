Atesh agents report destruction of Shahed UAV production plant in Russian Tatarstan

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a drone production plant in Russian Tatarstan, the agents of the military movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "Atesh" said on the Telegram channel.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are demilitarizing the Shahed UAV production plant in Tatarstan. An Atesh agent near the plant is observing this picture and transmitting information," the agents said.

Details are not specified.

In the morning, it was reported that agents of the Atesh movement carried out a successful sabotage at a railway junction near the village of Kalinine near Rostov-on-Don and disabled one of the key relay cabinets. The sabotage caused a chain reaction of disruptions, which is already being felt on the front line: in a number of areas, Russian troops were forced to reduce the intensity of artillery shelling due to a lack of ammunition.

As reported, in July, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko stated the need to destroy the Alabuga plant in the Republic of Tatarstan (Russia), which manufactures, in particular, Shahed attack drones.

In June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by his decree, put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against 86 entities – 52 individuals (Russian citizens) and 34 legal entities (Russian tax residents). These entities include companies and their managers that cooperate with Russian industrial enterprises of the Alabuga Special Economic Zone and supply components, equipment and materials for the production of Shahed.