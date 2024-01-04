One man injured as result of enemy attack on Novoberyslav – regional authorities

The Russian occupation forces shelled the village of Novoberyslav, Beryslav district, Kherson region, a man, 42, was injured and hospitalized as a result of the attack, Kherson Regional Military Administration has said.

"The occupiers inflicted a strike on Novoberyslav. The settlement was attacked by mortars and kamikaze drones. A 42-year-old man sustained injuries. He was hospitalized with head and chest injuries. The injured man is receiving all necessary medical aid," it said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.