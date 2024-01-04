Facts

15:27 04.01.2024

Ukrainian, Georgian Red Cross Societies organize recreation for child patients of Okhmatdyt

1 min read
The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the Georgian Red Cross organized recreation for children undergoing treatment at the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital (Kyiv-based).

"Thanks to the Ukrainian and Georgian Red Cross, 17 child patients of the Okhmatdyt National Children's Hospital had a rest in Georgia," the society said on Facebook on Thursday.

Children aged from five to 17 who were undergoing treatment at Okhmatdyt came to vacation at a winter camp in Georgia in December. The children were on vacation with their parents.

For 10 days, volunteers conducted creative activities and games for children, organized walks, excursions, and evening entertainment events. Volunteers conducted first aid trainings, information sessions on "Distress and Self-Help" and "Combating Anger" for parents.

