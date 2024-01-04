Facts

12:42 04.01.2024

One of victims of shelling of Kharkiv on Jan 2 died in hospital – prosecutor's office

1 min read

The death toll as a result of an enemy missile attack on the center of Kharkiv, committed on the morning of January 2, has risen to two people.

"Unfortunately, one of the wounded, an 84-year-old woman, died in the hospital," the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said.

In addition, according to the department, a 23-year-old woman with acubarotrauma contacted doctors.

Thus, as of January 4, it is known that 62 were wounded and two women were killed as a result of an enemy missile attack on the city on the morning of January 2.

Tags: #kharkiv #missile_attack

