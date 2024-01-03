Facts

16:48 03.01.2024

As result of enemy shelling 16-year-old boy wounded in Donetsk region



As a result of enemy shelling on Wednesday in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, a 16-year-old boy was wounded, residential buildings and vehicles were damaged, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said.

"In the morning, the enemy struck the residential sector of the town of Hirniak, Pokrovsk district. A guy born in 2007 was wounded. Rescuers discovered him during an inspection of the scene. They provided the victim with medical care and transported him to the hospital," the department said in a statement on Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as a result of the enemy attack, five private residential buildings, a power grid and three vehicles were damaged.

Tags: #donetsk_region #shelling

