Facts

19:10 02.01.2024

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

2 min read
Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had a phone call to discuss further defense cooperation focused on the reinforcement of the air defense and extension of long-range capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"I had a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. I told him about the continuation of Russia's air terror against Ukrainian cities. The enemy launched at least 500 missiles and drones against Ukraine in the past five days," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy thanked the UK "for its significant and diverse contribution into the strength of Ukraine's air defense, particularly by radars, advanced anti-drone systems and missiles." He also discussed with the UK prime minister "further defense cooperation with a focus on further reinforcement of air defense and long-range capabilities of the AFU."

The parties also noted their effective work on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

"We should finalize it as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.

"We also coordinated our positions on Ukraine's Peace Formula ahead of the fourth meeting of advisers in Davos and discussed the preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders and joint work on the specific items of the Peace Formula," he said.

 

Tags: #defense #cooperation #uk #air

MORE ABOUT

18:20 29.12.2023
British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

20:40 27.12.2023
Ukraine boosts production of mortar rounds 42-fold, artillery shells almost three-fold – Kamyshin

Ukraine boosts production of mortar rounds 42-fold, artillery shells almost three-fold – Kamyshin

20:35 22.12.2023
Zelenskyy: Poland, Ukraine have serious opportunities in joint defense production

Zelenskyy: Poland, Ukraine have serious opportunities in joint defense production

20:44 21.12.2023
Stefanishyna announces full audit of defense procurement system by mid-2024

Stefanishyna announces full audit of defense procurement system by mid-2024

20:42 21.12.2023
Zelensky urges to pay maximum attention to protection of frontline, frontline regions before Christmas

Zelensky urges to pay maximum attention to protection of frontline, frontline regions before Christmas

19:58 20.12.2023
Foreign Ministries of Ukraine, 10 other countries create Tallinn mechanism on cybersecurity

Foreign Ministries of Ukraine, 10 other countries create Tallinn mechanism on cybersecurity

19:24 20.12.2023
Energoatom and Holtec will create JV to organize production complex for localization of equipment for SMRs

Energoatom and Holtec will create JV to organize production complex for localization of equipment for SMRs

14:11 18.12.2023
UK conducts its first trade mission to Ukraine

UK conducts its first trade mission to Ukraine

20:33 15.12.2023
Forty-five mobile groups created in Lviv region to fight shaheds, 55 more planned

Forty-five mobile groups created in Lviv region to fight shaheds, 55 more planned

19:11 15.12.2023
Zelenskyy: We’ll do everything so that next year we will be confident in defense and financial support

Zelenskyy: We’ll do everything so that next year we will be confident in defense and financial support

AD

HOT NEWS

NABU, SAPO send second episode of Rotterdam+ case to court

Ambassador of Denmark: Russia's attack will only strengthen our resolve to support Ukraine's fight for freedom

Interfax-Ukraine becomes official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukrainian market

Death toll of morning shelling of Ukraine reaches five, 119 more people injured – Emergency Service

President of European Council: For anybody believing rumors that Russia is interested in peace talks, attack on Ukraine shows Moscow's true intention

LATEST

Elimination of fires in Podilsky district of Kyiv continues – Emergency Service

Power supply in Kyiv region fully restored

Large car dealerships in Kyiv suffer from morning enemy attack

Nikopol community under shelling, drone strikes, Kryvyi Rih district hit by Russian missile strike – Lysak

German FM: Putin shows with every missile that he wants to destroy Ukraine

NABU, SAPO send second episode of Rotterdam+ case to court

Another illegally deported youth returned to Ukraine

Ukrainian TV channels exploring possibility of changing format of single telethon

Ambassador of Denmark: Russia's attack will only strengthen our resolve to support Ukraine's fight for freedom

SBU blocks webcams that ‘flashed’ operation of air defense during missile attack on Kyiv on Jan 2

AD
AD
AD
AD