Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had a phone call to discuss further defense cooperation focused on the reinforcement of the air defense and extension of long-range capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"I had a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. I told him about the continuation of Russia's air terror against Ukrainian cities. The enemy launched at least 500 missiles and drones against Ukraine in the past five days," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy thanked the UK "for its significant and diverse contribution into the strength of Ukraine's air defense, particularly by radars, advanced anti-drone systems and missiles." He also discussed with the UK prime minister "further defense cooperation with a focus on further reinforcement of air defense and long-range capabilities of the AFU."

The parties also noted their effective work on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

"We should finalize it as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.

"We also coordinated our positions on Ukraine's Peace Formula ahead of the fourth meeting of advisers in Davos and discussed the preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders and joint work on the specific items of the Peace Formula," he said.