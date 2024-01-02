Death toll of morning shelling of Ukraine reaches five, 119 more people injured – Emergency Service

Five people were killed and 119 others were injured in an attack in Ukraine on Tuesday morning, according to the Telegram channel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"As of 16:00, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine units are eliminating fires at two addresses in Podilsky district of Kyiv. Also in Kharkiv, work continues on dismantling emergency structures of an apartment building," the message says.

According to the ministry, more than 500 rescuers and 111 pieces of equipment are involved in the shelling sites.