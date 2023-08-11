Facts

17:09 11.08.2023

Cabinet instructs to send emergency rescue team to Slovenia to assist in elimination of flood consequences

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed to send a combined rescue team of the State Emergency Service to Slovenia to provide humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of the flood.

According to resolution No. 691 of August 11, the government instructed the Interior Ministry and the State Emergency Service to send a combined rescue team of the State Emergency Service to the Republic of Slovenia to provide humanitarian assistance in eliminating the consequences of an emergency caused by a flood.

Also, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to coordinate with the relevant authorities of Slovenia on the placement of personnel of the emergency rescue team.

In addition, the Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service, was instructed to work out the issue of reimbursement of expenses related to the provision of humanitarian assistance to Slovenia.

Tags: #slovenia #emergency_service

