Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

As of 13:00 on March 31, the number of people killed as a result of a shell hitting the building of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration has grown to 20 people, the State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv region has said.

"As of 13:00 on March 31, after an enemy rocket hit the building of the regional state administration, 20 people were killed (rescuers removed 19 bodies from the rubble and one person died in intensive care). Work continues," the service said on Facebook.