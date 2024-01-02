Number of casualties as result of strikes in Kharkiv increases to 47 – prosecutor's office

The number of victims as a result of the morning enemy missile attacks on Kharkiv continues to grow, press secretary of the regional prosecutor's office Dmytro Chubenko said.

"At the moment (12:45) the number of wounded has increased to 47," Chubenko said.

As previously reported, as a result of the morning attacks on the city, a 91-year-old woman was killed and 45 people (including five children) were injured.