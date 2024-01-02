Death toll in Solomiansky district of Kyiv increases to 2 – Emergency Service

The number of deaths as a result of a missile attack in Solomiansky district of Kyiv has increased to two people, the State Emergency Service said.

"Kyiv. As of 12:00, two people were killed and 43 injured in a multi-storey residential building in Solomiansky district. State Emergency Service psychologists are working on the spot and have already provided assistance to 80 people. The information is being clarified," the Emergency Service said in the Telegram channel.

Previously, it was known about one death and 43 injuries.