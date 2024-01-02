Facts

12:42 02.01.2024

Death toll in Solomiansky district of Kyiv increases to 2 – Emergency Service

1 min read
Death toll in Solomiansky district of Kyiv increases to 2 – Emergency Service

The number of deaths as a result of a missile attack in Solomiansky district of Kyiv has increased to two people, the State Emergency Service said.

"Kyiv. As of 12:00, two people were killed and 43 injured in a multi-storey residential building in Solomiansky district. State Emergency Service psychologists are working on the spot and have already provided assistance to 80 people. The information is being clarified," the Emergency Service said in the Telegram channel.

Previously, it was known about one death and 43 injuries.

Tags: #solomiansky_district

MORE ABOUT

12:21 02.01.2024
In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 43 – Klitschko

In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 43 – Klitschko

10:01 02.01.2024
In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 20 – Klitschko

In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 20 – Klitschko

09:25 02.01.2024
In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, 16 victims in multi-storey building reported – Klitschko

In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, 16 victims in multi-storey building reported – Klitschko

09:35 22.12.2023
Fire in Kyiv’s Solomyansky district due to debris hit of enemy shahed eliminated, three apartments partially destroyed

Fire in Kyiv’s Solomyansky district due to debris hit of enemy shahed eliminated, three apartments partially destroyed

09:26 02.08.2023
As result of fall of debris in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, facade of administrative building damaged

As result of fall of debris in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, facade of administrative building damaged

11:22 26.02.2022
Two people die in fire in garages, warehouses in Solomiansky district of Kyiv – State Emergency Service

Two people die in fire in garages, warehouses in Solomiansky district of Kyiv – State Emergency Service

AD

HOT NEWS

UK Ambassador after Russian attack: This only strengthens Ukrainians' resolve to defend their land and freedom

Council of Europe Secretary General condemns new massive Russian attack on Ukraine

In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 49 – Klitschko

In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 43 – Klitschko

Ukrainian forces destroy 72 air targets, incl ten Kinzhal missiles – Zaluzhny

LATEST

UK Ambassador after Russian attack: This only strengthens Ukrainians' resolve to defend their land and freedom

Council of Europe Secretary General condemns new massive Russian attack on Ukraine

Heads of clinics from 20 regions of Ukraine complete training by Zdorovi humanitarian agency

Number of casualties as result of strikes in Kharkiv increases to 47 – prosecutor's office

In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 49 – Klitschko

Ukrainian forces destroy 72 air targets, incl ten Kinzhal missiles – Zaluzhny

Jan 2 missile attack kills four people, wounds at least 92 – Zelenskyy

In Kyiv, air defense destroys over 70 missiles, 15 UAVs – administration

In Kyiv region, two people killed, seven injured as result of shelling – Klymenko

As result of morning strikes in Kharkiv, woman killed, 41 people injured – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD