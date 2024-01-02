In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 43 – Klitschko

In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, the number of casualties as a result of the morning missile attack has increased to 43 people, while 37 of them were hospitalized, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"There are already 43 victims in a building in Solomiansky district. One woman died. Some 37 people were hospitalized. Six were treated by doctors on the spot," Klitschko said in his Telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported about one death and 33 injuries.