Facts

09:26 02.08.2023

As result of fall of debris in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, facade of administrative building damaged

1 min read
As result of fall of debris in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, facade of administrative building damaged

In Solomiansky district of the Ukrainian capital, the facade of an administrative building from the 9th to the 11th floor was damaged due to the fall of debris from downed enemy targets, the State Emergency Service has said on Wednesday morning.

"A preliminary fall of debris was recorded in Solomiansky district of the city. Consequently, the facade of the administrative building from the 9th to the 11th floor was damaged. Rescuers examined the damaged building at the site of the shelling. There was no fire," the service said in Telegram.

It is indicated that there were no casualties.

As noted in the State Emergency Service, "three units of the main and special fire and rescue equipment, as well as 16 personnel were involved at the scene."

Earlier it was reported that on Wednesday night, due to the fall of UAV debris in Solomiansky and Sviaytoshnsky districts of Kyiv, non-residential premises were damaged, and a tree caught fire in the latter. Meanwhile, in Holosiivsky district of the capital, fragments of a drone fell on a playground, and a non-residential premises caught fire.

Tags: #solomiansky_district

MORE ABOUT

11:22 26.02.2022
Two people die in fire in garages, warehouses in Solomiansky district of Kyiv – State Emergency Service

Two people die in fire in garages, warehouses in Solomiansky district of Kyiv – State Emergency Service

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy names five priorities in work of ambassadors of Ukraine

Ukraine grateful for help, but its contribution to security also deserves gratitude – Zelenskyy

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to begin this month

War Dept Head: 99% of all war crimes being investigated, to be investigated in Ukraine

Daalder: In case of Ukraine's membership in NATO with temporarily occupied territories, Article 5 to provide defense of controlled territories, which to prevent further Russian aggression

LATEST

Zelenskyy names five priorities in work of ambassadors of Ukraine

Ukraine grateful for help, but its contribution to security also deserves gratitude – Zelenskyy

NATO summit in Washington could be historic for Ukraine

Pope urges Europe to look for creative options to end war in Ukraine

First forum of defense industries to be held in Ukraine this fall

Thirty-three military clashes take place over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on areas of concentration of occupiers' personnel

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to begin this month

Iran building drone manufacturing plants in Belarus, Russia

Zelenskyy: Our goal is to make Ukraine's defense industry one of strongest in Europe

AD
AD
AD
AD