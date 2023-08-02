As result of fall of debris in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, facade of administrative building damaged

In Solomiansky district of the Ukrainian capital, the facade of an administrative building from the 9th to the 11th floor was damaged due to the fall of debris from downed enemy targets, the State Emergency Service has said on Wednesday morning.

"A preliminary fall of debris was recorded in Solomiansky district of the city. Consequently, the facade of the administrative building from the 9th to the 11th floor was damaged. Rescuers examined the damaged building at the site of the shelling. There was no fire," the service said in Telegram.

It is indicated that there were no casualties.

As noted in the State Emergency Service, "three units of the main and special fire and rescue equipment, as well as 16 personnel were involved at the scene."

Earlier it was reported that on Wednesday night, due to the fall of UAV debris in Solomiansky and Sviaytoshnsky districts of Kyiv, non-residential premises were damaged, and a tree caught fire in the latter. Meanwhile, in Holosiivsky district of the capital, fragments of a drone fell on a playground, and a non-residential premises caught fire.