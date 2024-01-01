In Sumy region, enemy drone hits residential building, people trapped under rubble – local authorities

In Esman community of Sumy region, an enemy UAV Shahed hit a two-story residential building, people were trapped under the rubble, the necessary services are working on the spot, the regional military administration said.

"On the first day of the New Year, the Russians committed another crime against the civilian population of Sumy region. An enemy UAV of the Shahed type hit a two-story residential building in Esman community. There is destruction, people were under rubble. All necessary services are working at the arrival site," the administration said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to preliminary information, three people have already been rescued from the rubble. They are provided with the necessary medical care.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.