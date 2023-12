The number of people killed as a result of Russia's attack on Kyiv on December 29 increased to 13, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Two more bodies of the deceased people have been removed from under the rubble. We have 13 dead as of the moment," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Klitschko said that 32 people were injured, and 17 of them were hospitalized.