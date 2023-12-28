Zelenskyy signs law on expanding list of persons entitled to receive one-time monetary assistance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on expanding the list of persons entitled to receive one-time monetary assistance.

As noted in the card of relevant bill No. 9226 posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the document was returned to Parliament with the signature of the head of state on December 28.

According to the bill, the children of the deceased (killed), including those adopted, conceived during the life of the deceased (killed) and those born after his death, now have the right to receive one-time monetary assistance; children in respect of whom the deceased (killed). He was deprived of parental rights.

Parents (adoptive parents), grandchildren, a woman or a man with whom the deceased (killed) lived together but were not married are also entitled to receive a one-time allowance, if cohabitation is established by a court decision that has entered into force, as well as dependents of the deceased (killed).

The bill provides for the right of military personnel, ordinary and senior personnel of civil protection services, employees of critical infrastructure facilities, civil servants, local government officials and police officers to make a will for the payment of one-time monetary assistance in the event of his death (perdition).

The draft law introduces appropriate amendments to the Code of Civil Protection of Ukraine, to the laws on the National Police, on one-time monetary assistance for harm to life and health caused to employees of critical infrastructure facilities, civil servants, local government officials as a result of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, on social and legal protection of military personnel and their family members.

As reported, on December 9, the Rada adopted bill No. 9226 as a whole.