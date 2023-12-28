Facts

12:58 28.12.2023

Stefanchuk names priorities in Rada work for 2024: Ensuring mobilization processes, European integration, Ukraine-NATO rapprochement

3 min read
Stefanchuk names priorities in Rada work for 2024: Ensuring mobilization processes, European integration, Ukraine-NATO rapprochement

In 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine plans to focus on the needs of the army in repelling Russia's armed aggression and issues related to mobilization processes, as well as on further European integration and rapprochement between Ukraine and NATO, Chairman of Parliament of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"There are several important components of the work plan of the Ukrainian parliament in the coming year. The first is issues related to the war, which, unfortunately, continues in Ukraine. In this sense, the Verkhovna Rada will have a number of components, including a bill on mobilization, and a number of other issues related to the rotation of military personnel, a fair approach to fulfilling the duty to defend their homeland. In addition, I am convinced that a number of budgetary issues will be associated with this, because any mobilization processes entail the need to find funds to support them," Stefanchuk told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

The second important block, according to him, will be European integration activities, as Ukraine managed to open negotiations on accession to the European Union, which means that "before March, everything must be done to approve this framework, these 35 sections, along which the Verkhovna Rada will begin to move, passing the necessary laws and bringing our legislation into line with the standards of the European Union, the so-called acquis communautaire."

At the same time, the chairman said in 2024 this component will be a system and significant in the work of the Verkhovna Rada, which will be under constant monitoring by colleagues from the European Union. "They will be honest about what has been accomplished and what has not. Therefore, our task is to obtain 100% compliance with all recommendations and directives, other components of the legislation of the European Union," he said.

Therefore, as the chairman explained, the agenda of the plenary sessions of the Rada cannot include technical or pass-through European integration bills, because "everyone, even small in volume or not so hype, which everyone is discussing, is our step on the path to the European Union."

"I am convinced that there will be a lot of such bills, because we will implement directives, regulations, and a whole range of other technical documentation. Some at the parliamentary level, some at the government level," Stefanchuk said.

The third block of issues that the Verkhovna Rada plans to focus on will concern Ukraine's rapprochement with NATO.

"We really hope for the Washington summit, we set very important goals for ourselves, which also require appropriate legislative support. And therefore, laws that will bring the Ukrainian army, the Ukrainian Armed Forces closer to NATO standards, to compatibility in army management, will also become very important component of the work of parliament for the next year," the chairman said.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada intends to continue political cooperation with the parliaments of other countries, participating in a number of events.

At the same time, Stefanchuk predicts that parliamentary activity will be focused on a separate track dedicated to the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "I think this will be some kind of separate parliamentary summit. We are now discussing the format of this, because for us it is extremely necessary that this formula be produced in all countries, find its support, and we go to the United Nations with the formula that agreed with our partners at all levels, including parliamentary," he said.

Tags: #priorities #rada

MORE ABOUT

21:05 14.12.2023
Vice Marshal of Polish Senate assures Kondratiuk of strengthening cooperation between states

Vice Marshal of Polish Senate assures Kondratiuk of strengthening cooperation between states

19:48 06.12.2023
Stefanchuk guarantees control over spending of US funds for Ukrainian Defense Forces

Stefanchuk guarantees control over spending of US funds for Ukrainian Defense Forces

13:40 06.12.2023
Rada proposed to urge European Council to take decision on start of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

Rada proposed to urge European Council to take decision on start of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

10:36 29.11.2023
Rada unblocks signing of law on expanding tax audits from Dec 1 as part of its obligations to IMF

Rada unblocks signing of law on expanding tax audits from Dec 1 as part of its obligations to IMF

19:02 28.11.2023
Rada to open its office in European Parliament – Stefanchuk

Rada to open its office in European Parliament – Stefanchuk

18:26 22.11.2023
Rada proposes to transfer saved funds to Armed Forces of Ukraine

Rada proposes to transfer saved funds to Armed Forces of Ukraine

09:58 02.11.2023
Zaluzhny names five priorities that Ukraine needs to defeat Russia

Zaluzhny names five priorities that Ukraine needs to defeat Russia

15:27 17.10.2023
Rada adopts law on financial monitoring of PEPs, agreed upon with partners – MP

Rada adopts law on financial monitoring of PEPs, agreed upon with partners – MP

15:44 07.10.2023
Ukrainian Parliament condemns Hamas missile attacks on Israel – Stefanchuk

Ukrainian Parliament condemns Hamas missile attacks on Israel – Stefanchuk

20:43 27.09.2023
Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Ireland

Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Ireland

AD

HOT NEWS

Civilian ship heading to load grain blown up by enemy mine in Black Sea, two sailors wounded

Air force eliminates seven out of eight enemy suicide bombers attacked Ukraine's three regions

USA provides $250 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon

PM: Under eRecovery program we starting payments to Ukrainians whose homes destroyed by Russians

IT Army attacks largest ERP system in Russia, stops its operation

LATEST

McDonald's opens new restaurant on highway in Stoyanka near Kyiv

FlixBus plans to increase number of routes from Ukraine by 10-15 in 2024, adding trips to new countries

Ihnat denies statement on presence of F-16s in Ukraine

Civilian ship heading to load grain blown up by enemy mine in Black Sea, two sailors wounded

Ukrainian POWs are in very poor physical condition on Russian territory – Lubinets

Ukraine plans to begin mass production of 155mm shells next year – Kamyshin

Air force eliminates seven out of eight enemy suicide bombers attacked Ukraine's three regions

USA provides $250 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon

Polish govt hopes for swift resolution of Ukrainian-Polish border blockade – Tusk

Ukraine boosts production of mortar rounds 42-fold, artillery shells almost three-fold – Kamyshin

AD
AD
AD
AD