Since start of full–scale war, Russia carries out 465 chemical attacks, 81 of them in December – AFU General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has used ammunition loaded with chemicals 465 times, of which 81 cases of use were recorded in December 2023, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Some 465 facts of the use of ammunition by the Russian Federation, which are loaded with toxic chemicals, have been recorded. Of these, 81 cases occurred in December of this year alone. At the same time, the dynamics of application is growing. So, in just one day on December 19, Russia carried out eight attacks using chemicals," reads a message posted on the Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

The General Staff notes that the occupiers most often use K-51, RGR grenades and the Drofa-PM hand gas grenade, which are dropped from UAVs, and the use of improvised explosive devices equipped with irritating substances has also been recorded.

In addition, the enemy carries out artillery attacks containing chemically dangerous substances. On December 14 of this year, the enemy used a new type of special RG-VO gas grenades containing an unknown chemical substance.

"Twenty-eight cases of the use of dangerous chemicals were documented and sent for investigative actions within the framework of criminal proceedings by groups of radiation, chemical, biological intelligence from military units," the message says.